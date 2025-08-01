Agile Spirt 25 - Command Post Exercise (News Package)

Service members and civilian personnel from across the U.S. Army and multinational partner forces gather for a command post exercise at Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. The CPX brought together staff from over a dozen nations to test interoperability, mission command systems, and joint operational planning in a simulated coalition environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972755
|VIRIN:
|250805-Z-VB701-9030
|Filename:
|DOD_111212439
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KRTSANISI, GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
