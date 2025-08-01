Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spirt 25 - Command Post Exercise (News Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KRTSANISI, GEORGIA

    08.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members and civilian personnel from across the U.S. Army and multinational partner forces gather for a command post exercise at Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. The CPX brought together staff from over a dozen nations to test interoperability, mission command systems, and joint operational planning in a simulated coalition environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972755
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-VB701-9030
    Filename: DOD_111212439
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KRTSANISI, GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirt 25 - Command Post Exercise (News Package), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AgileSpirit
    StongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download