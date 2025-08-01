250730-N-BP862-2001
LIMÓN, Costa Rica July 30, 2025) The U.S. Fleet Forces Band
"Uncharted Waters" performs in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication
Specialist 2nd Class Thomas
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972749
|VIRIN:
|250730-N-BP862-2001
|PIN:
|2507290
|Filename:
|DOD_111212328
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USFF Band Performs in Limón, Costa Rica, by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.