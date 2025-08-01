Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF Band Performs in Limón, Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250730-N-BP862-2001
    LIMÓN, Costa Rica July 30, 2025) The U.S. Fleet Forces Band
    "Uncharted Waters" performs in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication
    Specialist 2nd Class Thomas

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972749
    VIRIN: 250730-N-BP862-2001
    PIN: 2507290
    Filename: DOD_111212328
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    USNavy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

