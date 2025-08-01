Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Comfort Sailors Host a "Stop the Bleed" event during CP25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250729-N-BP862-2001
    LIMÓN, Costa Rica July 29, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship
    USNS Comfort (Т-AH 20) host a "Stop the Bleed" event in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd
    Class Thomas

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972747
    VIRIN: 250729-N-BP862-2001
    PIN: 2507290
    Filename: DOD_111212303
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Sailors Host a "Stop the Bleed" event during CP25, by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    USNavy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download