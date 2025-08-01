CP25 Cricket in Costa Rica

250731-N-MA550-2001
LIMÓN, Costa Rica July 31, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) play cricket with students from Liceo De Limón Mario Borne during a community relations cricket game in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|07.31.2025
|08.05.2025 14:28
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
