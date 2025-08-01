Service members and civilian personnel from across the U.S. Army and multinational partner forces gather for a command post exercise at Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. The CPX brought together staff from over a dozen nations to test interoperability, mission command systems, and joint operational planning in a simulated coalition environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972732
|VIRIN:
|250804-Z-VB701-3987
|Filename:
|DOD_111212009
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KRTSANISI, GE
This work, Agile Spirt 25 - Command Post Exercise (B-Roll), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS
