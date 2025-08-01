LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 paint a roof at Colegio de Limón Diurno in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972731
|VIRIN:
|250730-N-DF135-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111212005
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seabees Paint a Roof in Costa Rica CP25, by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
