    USNS Comfort Plays Kickball During CP25

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 28, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) play a kickball game at Colegio Tecnico Profesional De Limón in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007 which aims to foster goodwill strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communica6on Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972727
    VIRIN: 250728-N-DF135-2001
    Filename: DOD_111211902
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

