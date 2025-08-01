Exercise Eagle Ace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct marksmanship and mortars training during Eagle Ace 2025 in Slunj, Croatia, Aug. 4, 2025. Eagle Ace 2025 is a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among NATO allies and partners. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).