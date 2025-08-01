Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Air National Guard launches F-16s from Guam for REFORPAC 2025

    GUAM

    07.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force personnel from the District of Columbia Air National Guard’s 113th Wing launched F‑16 Fighting Falcons from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 22, 2025, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. The exercise is part of a first-in-a-generation department-level exercise series focused on conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities, making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen; edited by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972723
    VIRIN: 250722-A-AW306-9983
    Filename: DOD_111211705
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Air National Guard launches F-16s from Guam for REFORPAC 2025, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM
    DCANG 113th Wing
    REFORPAC 2025
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Resolute Force Pacific 2025

