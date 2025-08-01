D.C. Air National Guard launches F-16s from Guam for REFORPAC 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force personnel from the District of Columbia Air National Guard’s 113th Wing launched F‑16 Fighting Falcons from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 22, 2025, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. The exercise is part of a first-in-a-generation department-level exercise series focused on conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities, making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen; edited by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)