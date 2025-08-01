Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members and their families attend the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2025. The annual celebration included a fan meet-and-greet with Minnesota Vikings Aaron Jones, musical performances by Switchfoot, Parmalee, the Mike Corrado Band, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, and a firework display to conclude the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)