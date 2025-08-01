U.S. service members and their families attend the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2025. The annual celebration included a fan meet-and-greet with Minnesota Vikings Aaron Jones, musical performances by Switchfoot, Parmalee, the Mike Corrado Band, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, and a firework display to conclude the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972722
|VIRIN:
|250704-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111211614
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2025, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.