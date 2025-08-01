Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2025

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. service members and their families attend the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2025. The annual celebration included a fan meet-and-greet with Minnesota Vikings Aaron Jones, musical performances by Switchfoot, Parmalee, the Mike Corrado Band, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, and a firework display to conclude the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972722
    VIRIN: 250704-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111211614
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Camp Lejeune
    Marine Raiders
    Fourth of July
    SUAS
    USMC

