Senior noncommissioned officer selects participate in a tactical relay as part of the Foundations 700 Course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2025. The week-long course focuses on leadership development, team cohesion, and warfighting competencies, preparing airmen for increased responsibilities in joint and operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972721
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111211607
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging future leaders: Senior NCO selects tackle tactical relay at Foundations 700 Course: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.