Forging future leaders: Senior NCO selects tackle tactical relay at Foundations 700 Course: B-Roll

Senior noncommissioned officer selects participate in a tactical relay as part of the Foundations 700 Course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2025. The week-long course focuses on leadership development, team cohesion, and warfighting competencies, preparing airmen for increased responsibilities in joint and operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)