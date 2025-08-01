Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging future leaders: Senior NCO selects tackle tactical relay at Foundations 700 Course: B-Roll

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior noncommissioned officer selects participate in a tactical relay as part of the Foundations 700 Course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2025. The week-long course focuses on leadership development, team cohesion, and warfighting competencies, preparing airmen for increased responsibilities in joint and operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972721
    VIRIN: 250731-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111211607
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    MacDill
    leadership development
    6th ARW
    tactical relay
    Foundations 700 Course

