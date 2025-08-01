Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLAC 2025 Opening Ceremony (BRoll)

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    The Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025 begins in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 4, 2025. The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Gabriel Durand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972716
    VIRIN: 250805-M-TU094-1001
    Filename: DOD_111211433
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLAC 2025 Opening Ceremony (BRoll), by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

