MLAC 2025 Opening Ceremony (BRoll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025 begins in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 4, 2025. The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Gabriel Durand)