Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rockin’ Back to School: DoDEA Americas E.A. White Elementary Kicks Off 2025-26 with Music, Bubbles, and Big Dreams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    E.A. White Elementary School on Fort Benning, Georgia, kicked off the 2025-26 school year with a festive bang on August 4, 2025, as part of DoDEA Americas' Southeast District's back-to-school celebrations. Amid rock anthems from the Fort Benning Army Band, swirling bubbles, and greetings from costumed characters and special guest Col. M. Jordan Inman, students danced into classrooms with wide grins and high hopes. Principal Jessica Thorne highlighted the day's motivation and creativity, while parents and kids shared stories of eager preparations and dreams for the year ahead in this tight-knit military community. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972710
    VIRIN: 250804-D-NW961-7750
    Filename: DOD_111211251
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rockin’ Back to School: DoDEA Americas E.A. White Elementary Kicks Off 2025-26 with Music, Bubbles, and Big Dreams, by Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rockin&rsquo; Back to School: DoDEA Americas E.A. White Elementary Kicks Off 2025-26 with Music, Bubbles, and Big Dreams

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    back to school
    DoDEA Americas
    World Class Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download