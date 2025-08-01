Crusader Talks: PT philosophy

Leaders from the 42nd Air Base Wing join Chief Master Sgt. Vaden on the Crusader Talks podcast to discuss Air Force philosophies and share leadership perspectives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 26, 2025. Tech. Sgt. Lanham Crabtree, Airman Leadership School instructor, spoke about his personal training philosophy in this episode. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
06.26.2025
08.05.2025
Series
|Location:
MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
