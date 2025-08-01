Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crusader Talks: PT philosophy

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Leaders from the 42nd Air Base Wing join Chief Master Sgt. Vaden on the Crusader Talks podcast to discuss Air Force philosophies and share leadership perspectives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 26, 2025. Tech. Sgt. Lanham Crabtree, Airman Leadership School instructor, spoke about his personal training philosophy in this episode. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 09:07
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

