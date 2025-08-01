Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Program Promotional Video Part 6

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Kamryn Cummings, Kelli Hanna, Jeremy Bartz and Pete Madrid, Jr, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders, talk about what the program at Goodfellow Air Force Base means to them. The Honorary Commander Program enables members of the community to understand the importance of Goodfellow Air Force Base, the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense and their military mission.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972708
    VIRIN: 250804-F-EP494-9712
    Filename: DOD_111211220
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    17th Training Wing
    Honorary Commander Program

