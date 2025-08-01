17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Program Promotional Video Part 6

Kamryn Cummings, Kelli Hanna, Jeremy Bartz and Pete Madrid, Jr, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders, talk about what the program at Goodfellow Air Force Base means to them. The Honorary Commander Program enables members of the community to understand the importance of Goodfellow Air Force Base, the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense and their military mission.
