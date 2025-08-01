Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250716-N-CV021-1001
    Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a sea and anchor detail in Diego Garcia, July 16. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972705
    VIRIN: 250716-N-CV021-1001
    PIN: 100291
    Filename: DOD_111211074
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Diego Garcia, by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Sailor
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

