21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command (Speeches)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor assumed command of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in a Change of Command Ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, July 30, 2025. Lalor received command from Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin in the ceremony presided by Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander
Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, outgoing 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commander
Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, incoming 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commander
|07.29.2025
|08.05.2025 04:50
|Package
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
