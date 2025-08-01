21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command (Speeches)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor assumed command of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in a Change of Command Ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, July 30, 2025. Lalor received command from Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin in the ceremony presided by Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)



SUBJECTS:

Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander

Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, outgoing 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commander

Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, incoming 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commander