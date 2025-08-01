Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command (B-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor assumed command of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in a Change of Command Ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, July 30, 2025. Lalor received command from Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin in the ceremony presided by Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 04:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972702
    VIRIN: 250730-F-GM327-1006
    Filename: DOD_111211038
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21st TSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    USAREUR AF
    change of command

