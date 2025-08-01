21st TSC Change of Command Ceremony - AFN News

U.S. Army Major General Michael B. Lalor assumed responsibility of logistical support for U.S. European Command and NATO Operations throughout Europe.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno.)
|07.29.2025
|08.05.2025 09:04
|Video Productions
|972701
|250730-A-WO246-7537
|DOD_111210987
|00:01:00
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|1
