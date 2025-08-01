Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Change of Command Ceremony - AFN News

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Major General Michael B. Lalor assumed responsibility of logistical support for U.S. European Command and NATO Operations throughout Europe.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno.)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972701
    VIRIN: 250730-A-WO246-7537
    Filename: DOD_111210987
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    AFN Europe
    21st Theater Susatinment Command
    Rhineland-Pfalz
    US Army

