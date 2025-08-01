WWII POW Memorial

Mr. Shigeaki Mori, the last Japanese survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, observed the 80th anniversary of the B-24 Lonesome Lady crash in Ikachi, Yamaguchi Prefecture, July 28, 2025. The event honored the passing of 66 Japanese service members and eight American prisoners of war detained after the crash, six of which later lost their lives in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
