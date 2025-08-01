WWII POW Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Shigeaki Mori, the last Japanese survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, observed the 80th anniversary of the B-24 Lonesome Lady crash in Ikachi, Yamaguchi Prefecture, July 28, 2025. The event honored the passing of 66 Japanese service members and eight American prisoners of war detained after the crash, six of which later lost their lives in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)