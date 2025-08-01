Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII POW Memorial

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Mr. Shigeaki Mori, the last Japanese survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, observed the 80th anniversary of the B-24 Lonesome Lady crash in Ikachi, Yamaguchi Prefecture, July 28, 2025. The event honored the passing of 66 Japanese service members and eight American prisoners of war detained after the crash, six of which later lost their lives in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 03:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972695
    VIRIN: 250728-M-MJ417-2001
    Filename: DOD_111210920
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    survivor
    Hiroshima
    Air Force
    memorial
    WWII
    American POWs

