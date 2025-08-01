Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF Non-Commissioned Officer Exchange

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the Japan Air-Self Defense Force from Hofu-Kita Airbase Japan, were paired up with U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on July 23, 2025. Partners exchanged professional knowledge and personal experiences while giving members of the JASDF opportunity to practice their language skills. The event ended with an exchange of gifts and contact information to continue collaboration between the allied forces.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 03:03
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    comaraderie
    Marines
    leadership
    military
    MCAS Iwakuni
    interrelational

