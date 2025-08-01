JASDF Non-Commissioned Officer Exchange

Members of the Japan Air-Self Defense Force from Hofu-Kita Airbase Japan, were paired up with U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on July 23, 2025. Partners exchanged professional knowledge and personal experiences while giving members of the JASDF opportunity to practice their language skills. The event ended with an exchange of gifts and contact information to continue collaboration between the allied forces.
