U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, employ sensor equipment and conduct small unit operations at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025. During the training, Marines rehearsed procedures for moving with and emplacing sensor equipment in dense jungle terrain in order to rehearse data collection pertinent to shaping future battlefields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972691
|VIRIN:
|250508-M-BI567-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210690
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines emplace sensors at Jungle Warfare Training Center, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.