Soldiers from the 41st Signal Battalion conduct tower-scaling safety procedures during Op Madison in South Korea on July 24, 2025. This hands-on training ensures the unit maintains readiness for critical maintenance, securing signal and communication capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Ms. Saemi Chang)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 02:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972690
|VIRIN:
|250724-O-TQ984-2165
|Filename:
|DOD_111210681
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Signal Battalion Trains on Tower-Scaling Safety, by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.