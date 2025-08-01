Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Signal Battalion Trains on Tower-Scaling Safety

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2025

    Video by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers from the 41st Signal Battalion conduct tower-scaling safety procedures during Op Madison in South Korea on July 24, 2025. This hands-on training ensures the unit maintains readiness for critical maintenance, securing signal and communication capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Ms. Saemi Chang)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 02:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972690
    VIRIN: 250724-O-TQ984-2165
    Filename: DOD_111210681
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    This work, 41st Signal Battalion Trains on Tower-Scaling Safety, by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

