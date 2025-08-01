U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines participate in a dry close air support exercise during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 in Yesan-gun, South Korea, July 31, 2025. The Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972684
|VIRIN:
|250731-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210568
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|YESAN-GUN, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROK Marines conduct dry close air support exercise, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
