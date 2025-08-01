Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROK Marines conduct dry close air support exercise

    YESAN-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines participate in a dry close air support exercise during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 in Yesan-gun, South Korea, July 31, 2025. The Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 00:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972684
    VIRIN: 250731-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_111210568
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: YESAN-GUN, KR

    AH-64 Apache
    KMEP
    close air support (CAS)
    USMC
    JTAC
    ROK

