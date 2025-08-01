U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive to MCBH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots and crew members are welcomed to Hawaii by Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) leadership, Mokapu Elementary School students, Miss Hawaii, and Miss Teen Hawaii, after arriving at MCBH, Aug. 4, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dezmond Browning)