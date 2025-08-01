U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive to MCBH

U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots and crew members are welcomed to Hawaii by Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) leadership, Mokapu Elementary School students, Miss Hawaii, and Miss Teen Hawaii, after arriving at MCBH, Aug. 4, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dezmond Browning)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 23:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972682
|VIRIN:
|250804-M-KR392-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210528
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
