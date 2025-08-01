Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive to MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Dezmond Browning 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots and crew members are welcomed to Hawaii by Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) leadership, Mokapu Elementary School students, Miss Hawaii, and Miss Teen Hawaii, after arriving at MCBH, Aug. 4, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 23:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    2025KBayAirShow, 2025KaneoheBayAirShow, BluesontheBay, MCBH, BlueAngels

