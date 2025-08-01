Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASOC Best Squad Competition O-Course

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Jade Archuleta 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    B-roll of soldiers from 8th Psychological Operations Group (POG) and John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS) both based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, navigate through an obstacle course as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command's (USASOC) Best Squad Competition, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. The USASOC BSC highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc Jade Archuleta)

    TAGS

    Best Squad
    Fort Bragg
    obstacle course
    USASOCBSC

