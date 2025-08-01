B-roll of soldiers from 8th Psychological Operations Group (POG) and John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS) both based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, navigate through an obstacle course as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command's (USASOC) Best Squad Competition, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. The USASOC BSC highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc Jade Archuleta)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 22:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972678
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-GS929-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210461
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition O-Course, by SPC Jade Archuleta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
