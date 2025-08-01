IMSC Team Tuesday: Combat Support Training Ranges (CSTR)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It’s Team Tuesday and this month, we're highlighting the Combat Support Training Ranges (CSTR) Program Team. This team is the driving force behind establishing six new training sites that will help bridge the current gaps in expeditionary training for Airmen and Guardians. The CSTR team actively coordinates with host installations, develops site plans, procures the necessary equipment, and ensures each site is fully operational. These new sites will provide a platform for combat support forces—such as those aligned with deployable combat wings, combat air base squadrons, and capability enhancement teams—to conduct their own unit-led training. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux)