    IMSC Team Tuesday: Combat Support Training Ranges (CSTR)

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    It’s Team Tuesday and this month, we're highlighting the Combat Support Training Ranges (CSTR) Program Team. This team is the driving force behind establishing six new training sites that will help bridge the current gaps in expeditionary training for Airmen and Guardians. The CSTR team actively coordinates with host installations, develops site plans, procures the necessary equipment, and ensures each site is fully operational. These new sites will provide a platform for combat support forces—such as those aligned with deployable combat wings, combat air base squadrons, and capability enhancement teams—to conduct their own unit-led training. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

