IMSC Team Tuesday: Combat Support Training Ranges (CSTR)

It’s Team Tuesday and this month, we're highlighting the Combat Support Training Ranges (CSTR) Program Team. This team is the driving force behind establishing six new training sites that will help bridge the current gaps in expeditionary training for Airmen and Guardians. The CSTR team actively coordinates with host installations, develops site plans, procures the necessary equipment, and ensures each site is fully operational. These new sites will provide a platform for combat support forces—such as those aligned with deployable combat wings, combat air base squadrons, and capability enhancement teams—to conduct their own unit-led training. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 21:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|972677
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210423
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
