USASOC Best Squad Competition Pool Event

B-roll of soldiers from across United States Army Special Operations Command, participate in a pool event as part of USASOC's Best Squad Competition, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Castro)
