VMFA-311 Participates in Red Flag Alaska 25-3

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in Red Flag Alaska 25-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 25, 2025. Red Flag Alaska is a joint exercise that enhances combat readiness and prepares units for deployments to austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972668
|VIRIN:
|250725-M-OQ453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210221
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
