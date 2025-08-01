Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-311 Participates in Red Flag Alaska 25-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in Red Flag Alaska 25-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 25, 2025. Red Flag Alaska is a joint exercise that enhances combat readiness and prepares units for deployments to austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972668
    VIRIN: 250725-M-OQ453-1001
    Filename: DOD_111210221
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    3rd MAW
    RED FLAG Alaska
    F-35C Lightning II
    VMFA-311
    Air Force
    Navy

