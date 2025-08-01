Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 Field Shower, Laundry Specialist Enables Training Success

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Spc. Jann L. Ortiz, shower and laundry specialist with 430th Quartermaster Company, executes daily field hygiene operations for a battalion-size element, enhancing the physical and psychological well-being of Soldiers and enables training success during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 4, 2025. 1st Mission Support Command’s Quartermaster team plays a crucial part in keeping Soldiers healthy, comfortable, and mission-ready, especially during extended field operations or deployments.

    CT25 is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972667
    VIRIN: 250804-A-PI656-9438
    Filename: DOD_111210206
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 2025 Field Shower, Laundry Specialist Enables Training Success, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CT25

