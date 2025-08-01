Caribbean Thunder 2025 Field Shower, Laundry Specialist Enables Training Success

Spc. Jann L. Ortiz, shower and laundry specialist with 430th Quartermaster Company, executes daily field hygiene operations for a battalion-size element, enhancing the physical and psychological well-being of Soldiers and enables training success during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 4, 2025. 1st Mission Support Command’s Quartermaster team plays a crucial part in keeping Soldiers healthy, comfortable, and mission-ready, especially during extended field operations or deployments.
CT25 is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 17:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972667
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-PI656-9438
|Filename:
|DOD_111210206
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
