Caribbean Thunder 2025 Field Shower, Laundry Specialist Enables Training Success

Spc. Jann L. Ortiz, shower and laundry specialist with 430th Quartermaster Company, executes daily field hygiene operations for a battalion-size element, enhancing the physical and psychological well-being of Soldiers and enables training success during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 4, 2025. 1st Mission Support Command’s Quartermaster team plays a crucial part in keeping Soldiers healthy, comfortable, and mission-ready, especially during extended field operations or deployments.



CT25 is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.