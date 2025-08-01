B-Roll of the USAF F-35A Demonstration Team at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972665
|VIRIN:
|250726-F-KY209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210173
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35A Demo Team in Oshkosh, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
