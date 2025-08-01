Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team in Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    B-Roll of the USAF F-35A Demonstration Team at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972665
    VIRIN: 250726-F-KY209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111210173
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team in Oshkosh, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

