    F-35A Demonstration Team at Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    B-Roll of the USAF F-35A Demonstration Team at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972664
    VIRIN: 250725-F-KY209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111210159
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team at Oshkosh, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35, Demonstration, Performance, Airshow

