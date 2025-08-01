B-Roll of the USAF F-35A Demonstration Team at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972664
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-KY209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210159
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team at Oshkosh, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
