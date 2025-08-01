Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team in Klamath Falls

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    B-Roll of the USAF F-35A Demonstration Team performing in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on 18 July, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972661
    VIRIN: 250718-F-KY209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111210093
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team in Klamath Falls, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Demonstration
    Airshow

