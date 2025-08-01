Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Those Who Knew No Fear - 81st Anniversary of Union II

    LES SAISIES, FRANCE

    07.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    The Union II 81st Commemoration Anniversary ceremony is held in Les Saisies and Centron, France, Aug. 1, 2025. Union II was a WWII operation that involved the aerial insertion of six Marines, an Army Air Corps captain, and a French resistance fighter into the German-controlled French Alps in August of 1944. Their mission was to arm and train the French Resistance to aid in the fight to liberate Europe. When they found themselves surrounded by German forces in the village of Centron, the Marines surrendered in order to save the village from retaliation. Their sacrifice is remembered to this day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972660
    VIRIN: 250804-M-RT859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111210090
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: LES SAISIES, FR

    TAGS

    OSS
    UNION II
    WWII
    Haute-Savoie

