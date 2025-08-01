Those Who Knew No Fear - 81st Anniversary of Union II

The Union II 81st Commemoration Anniversary ceremony is held in Les Saisies and Centron, France, Aug. 1, 2025. Union II was a WWII operation that involved the aerial insertion of six Marines, an Army Air Corps captain, and a French resistance fighter into the German-controlled French Alps in August of 1944. Their mission was to arm and train the French Resistance to aid in the fight to liberate Europe. When they found themselves surrounded by German forces in the village of Centron, the Marines surrendered in order to save the village from retaliation. Their sacrifice is remembered to this day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972660
|VIRIN:
|250804-M-RT859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210090
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|LES SAISIES, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
