Coast Guard rescues 4 people from sinking vessel in Gulf of Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, rescues four people from the tug vessel Sea Ranger, which was taking on water approximately 130 miles south of Cordova, Aug. 1, 2025. All four crew members were hoisted off the vessel and taken to awaiting emergency medical services in Cordova where no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972655
|VIRIN:
|250801-G-G0117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210000
|Length:
|00:07:22
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
No keywords found.