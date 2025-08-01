Coast Guard rescues 4 people from sinking vessel in Gulf of Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, rescues four people from the tug vessel Sea Ranger, which was taking on water approximately 130 miles south of Cordova, Aug. 1, 2025. All four crew members were hoisted off the vessel and taken to awaiting emergency medical services in Cordova where no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video)