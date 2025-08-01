Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from sinking vessel in Gulf of Alaska

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, rescues four people from the tug vessel Sea Ranger, which was taking on water approximately 130 miles south of Cordova, Aug. 1, 2025. All four crew members were hoisted off the vessel and taken to awaiting emergency medical services in Cordova where no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972655
    VIRIN: 250801-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_111210000
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

