Nuclear Deterrence - From Air

The B-52 Stratofortress, B-2 Spirit, and B-1B Lancer form the most visible component of the nuclear triad - the bomber leg. While the B-1 Lancer contributes to conventional capabilities, the B-52 and B-2 contribute to strategic deterrence as nuclear-capable assets. By maintaining a safe, secure, and lethal combat-ready force capable of both nuclear and conventional strikes, these aircraft stand ready to deploy globally at any time.
