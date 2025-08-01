Nuclear Deterrence - From Air

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The B-52 Stratofortress, B-2 Spirit, and B-1B Lancer form the most visible component of the nuclear triad - the bomber leg. While the B-1 Lancer contributes to conventional capabilities, the B-52 and B-2 contribute to strategic deterrence as nuclear-capable assets. By maintaining a safe, secure, and lethal combat-ready force capable of both nuclear and conventional strikes, these aircraft stand ready to deploy globally at any time.