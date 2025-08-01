Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nuclear Deterrence - From Air

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Strategic Command

    The B-52 Stratofortress, B-2 Spirit, and B-1B Lancer form the most visible component of the nuclear triad - the bomber leg. While the B-1 Lancer contributes to conventional capabilities, the B-52 and B-2 contribute to strategic deterrence as nuclear-capable assets. By maintaining a safe, secure, and lethal combat-ready force capable of both nuclear and conventional strikes, these aircraft stand ready to deploy globally at any time.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:28
    Location: US

    B-1B Lancer
    B-2 Spirit Bomber
    B-52 Aircraft
    USSTRATCOM

