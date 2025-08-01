Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159) crew transits through Kodiak

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    The Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159) crew transits through the waterways of its homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, July 24, 2025. The Cunningham is slated to commission as one of three Fast Response Cutters that will join the Coast Guard's Alaskan fleet during 2025 as replacements for the decommissioned 87 foot Coastal Patrol Boats. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lawrence Hagen)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972646
    VIRIN: 250804-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_111209833
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Kodiak
    drone footage
    Fast Response Cutters FRC
    USCG
    Alaska
    USCGC Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159)

