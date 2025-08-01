Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159) crew transits through Kodiak

The Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159) crew transits through the waterways of its homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, July 24, 2025. The Cunningham is slated to commission as one of three Fast Response Cutters that will join the Coast Guard's Alaskan fleet during 2025 as replacements for the decommissioned 87 foot Coastal Patrol Boats. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lawrence Hagen)
|07.24.2025
|08.04.2025 15:21
|B-Roll
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
