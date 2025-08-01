Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159) crew transits through Kodiak

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159) crew transits through the waterways of its homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, July 24, 2025. The Cunningham is slated to commission as one of three Fast Response Cutters that will join the Coast Guard's Alaskan fleet during 2025 as replacements for the decommissioned 87 foot Coastal Patrol Boats. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lawrence Hagen)