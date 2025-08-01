Nuclear Deterrence - From Land

The LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) stands ready as part of the nation's strategic deterrent. Dispersed in hardened silos and connected to underground launch control centers, these missiles provide a quick-reacting and highly survivable response capability, maintained by crews on 24/7 alert.
