    Nuclear Deterrence - From Land

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Strategic Command

    The LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) stands ready as part of the nation's strategic deterrent. Dispersed in hardened silos and connected to underground launch control centers, these missiles provide a quick-reacting and highly survivable response capability, maintained by crews on 24/7 alert.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972643
    VIRIN: 250731-F-YL100-2002
    Filename: DOD_111209697
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    missileers
    ICBM
    Strategic Deterrence
    LGM-30G Minuteman III
    USSTRATCOM

