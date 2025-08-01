Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit National Trophy Rifle Match Rapid-Fire Prone B-Roll

    CAMP PERRY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team won the National Trophy Rifle Team Match during the National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio August 1, 2025. Their score of 2916-95x beat 21 other 6-man teams from across the country who came to the Civilian Marksmanship Program's annual matches.

    The prestigious course of fire involved four stages at varying distances and positions, with a focus on accuracy and speed. It included standing slow-fire, kneeling or sitting rapid-fire, prone rapid-fire, and prone slow-fire. Each stage had specific time and shot limits, and the course was designed to test a shooter's versatility and skill.

    During the match, winds ranged from 8 to 20 mph, adding in another layer of challenging. Team members included: Spc. Zevin Linse, Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Deal, and Staff Sergeants Jared Desrosiers, Jarrod McGaffic, Verne Conant, and David Bahten. Spc. Adam Fitzpatrick and Staff Sgt. Shane Butler served as the team coach and captain.

    This b-roll package includes rapid-fire prone. There is a separate package for rapid-fire seated and slow-fire standing.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025
    CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US

