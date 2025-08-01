The 81st TRG held a BRACER FORGE exercise at Keesler Air Force Base on August 1, 2025. Airmen from 81st TRG took part in a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks including a 100 meter high crawl, a humvee push, and a mass casualty and evacuation event.
|08.01.2025
|08.04.2025 14:14
|Video Productions
|972632
|250801-F-PI774-5789
|DOD_111209606
|00:01:48
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|4
|4
