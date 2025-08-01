Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRACER FORGE

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    The 81st TRG held a BRACER FORGE exercise at Keesler Air Force Base on August 1, 2025. Airmen from 81st TRG took part in a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks including a 100 meter high crawl, a humvee push, and a mass casualty and evacuation event.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 14:14
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Keesler AFB
    81 TRG
    BRACER FORGE

