Nuclear Deterrence - From Sea

The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine serves as the most survivable pillar of the nuclear triad. Each submarine carries up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), with each missile armed with one or more nuclear warheads, and crews ready to respond within minutes if called upon. Operating stealthily around the globe 24/7/365, the SSBN fleet's primary mission is to guarantee national security through strategic deterrence.
Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 12:33
