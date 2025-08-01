Nuclear Deterrence - From Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine serves as the most survivable pillar of the nuclear triad. Each submarine carries up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), with each missile armed with one or more nuclear warheads, and crews ready to respond within minutes if called upon. Operating stealthily around the globe 24/7/365, the SSBN fleet's primary mission is to guarantee national security through strategic deterrence.