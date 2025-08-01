Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Black Sea Airshow (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    08.01.2025

    Video by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and aviators from the 101st Airborne Division and the 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) participated in the 2025 Black Sea Airshow at a Romanian Air Force base located near Constanța, at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport August 2nd, 2025. The airshow displayed military aircraft, vehicles and equipment from the United States, Romania, Italy and Germany for exhibitors, visitors and military delegations. This event provided an opportunity for Army aviation crews to demonstrate their elite flying skills and abilities while also demonstrating the U.S. commitment to providing forward deployed combat-credible forces in the region. (US Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972603
    VIRIN: 250802-A-FG761-5576
    Filename: DOD_111208943
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Black Sea Airshow (Reel), by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Sea
    Romania
    1st Armored Division
    CH-47
    UH-60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download