Warfighter Chronicles: What is the Senior Enlisted Council?

Members of the U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Council discuss the importance of the council and advocating for change to support the total Army. The Senior Enlisted Council, the sergeant major of the Army's advisory board, meets quarterly to discuss issues impacting the readiness and welfare of troops and to recommend viable total Army solutions to ongoing challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez/Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972599
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-WI099-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111208866
|Length:
|00:11:29
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
