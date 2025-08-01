Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Chronicles: What is the Senior Enlisted Council?

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army

    Members of the U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Council discuss the importance of the council and advocating for change to support the total Army. The Senior Enlisted Council, the sergeant major of the Army's advisory board, meets quarterly to discuss issues impacting the readiness and welfare of troops and to recommend viable total Army solutions to ongoing challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez/Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter Chronicles: What is the Senior Enlisted Council?, by SSG Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    warfighting
    SMA17
    Warfighter Chronicles
    leadership
    NCO

