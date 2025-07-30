Koa Moana 25 Sailors Provide Medical Aid to Palau

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Syed Hussain, an emergency medicine physician with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speaks about his medical team's impact during Koa Moana 25 in Palau, July 24, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 07:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972598
|VIRIN:
|250801-M-CQ925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111208671
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|FM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
