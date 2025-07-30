Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 25 Sailors Provide Medical Aid to Palau

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Syed Hussain, an emergency medicine physician with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speaks about his medical team's impact during Koa Moana 25 in Palau, July 24, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 07:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972598
    VIRIN: 250801-M-CQ925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111208671
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: FM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 25 Sailors Provide Medical Aid to Palau, by Cpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    friendship
    1st MLG
    Pala
    Koa Moana
    Koa Moana 25
    Pacific Mini Games 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download