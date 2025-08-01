Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M17 Day at the Range

    FT. HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier conducts a M17 9mm pistol qualification course at Ft. Hood, Texas, 08 August, 2024. The M17 pistol qualification involves firing 30 rounds at a 25-meter target from various positions: standing, kneeling, and while moving towards the target. Soldiers must demonstrate proficiency with the M17 pistol, including loading and firing, to maintain individual and overall unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972597
    VIRIN: 240808-A-FG761-8254
    Filename: DOD_111208624
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FT. HOOD, TEXAS, US

    M17, pistol, qualification, course, range, Ft. Hood

