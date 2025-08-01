M17 Day at the Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army Soldier conducts a M17 9mm pistol qualification course at Ft. Hood, Texas, 08 August, 2024. The M17 pistol qualification involves firing 30 rounds at a 25-meter target from various positions: standing, kneeling, and while moving towards the target. Soldiers must demonstrate proficiency with the M17 pistol, including loading and firing, to maintain individual and overall unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland)