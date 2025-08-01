A U.S. Army Soldier conducts a M17 9mm pistol qualification course at Ft. Hood, Texas, 08 August, 2024. The M17 pistol qualification involves firing 30 rounds at a 25-meter target from various positions: standing, kneeling, and while moving towards the target. Soldiers must demonstrate proficiency with the M17 pistol, including loading and firing, to maintain individual and overall unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 04:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972597
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-FG761-8254
|Filename:
|DOD_111208624
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FT. HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M17 Day at the Range, by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS
