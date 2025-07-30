Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    British Army test-fires new heavy artillery system in Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    07.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    The British Army units leading NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia recently conducted a live fire of their new Archer artillery system.
    Sporting a 155-millimetre gun mounted on a massive, six-wheeled truck, the Archer deployment marks a significant enhancement of the battlegroup’s combat power. It’s capable of hitting targets up to 50 kilometres away before rapidly deploying to avoid any return fire. The British Army ordered the Archers from Sweden after donating their own mobile artillery systems to Ukraine.
    NATO Allies agreed to expand the multinational battlegroups deployed to Eastern Europe during the 2022 Madrid Summit, scaling some formations up to brigade size while augmenting their combat power with new capabilities, such as air defence and heavy artillery.

    Footage includes shots of Archer firing its artillery plus soundbites from Major Barney Ingram, Battery Commander, 19th Regiment Royal Artillery (Scottish Gunners).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 04:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972596
    VIRIN: 250723-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111208615
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download