British Army test-fires new heavy artillery system in Estonia

The British Army units leading NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia recently conducted a live fire of their new Archer artillery system.

Sporting a 155-millimetre gun mounted on a massive, six-wheeled truck, the Archer deployment marks a significant enhancement of the battlegroup’s combat power. It’s capable of hitting targets up to 50 kilometres away before rapidly deploying to avoid any return fire. The British Army ordered the Archers from Sweden after donating their own mobile artillery systems to Ukraine.

NATO Allies agreed to expand the multinational battlegroups deployed to Eastern Europe during the 2022 Madrid Summit, scaling some formations up to brigade size while augmenting their combat power with new capabilities, such as air defence and heavy artillery.



Footage includes shots of Archer firing its artillery plus soundbites from Major Barney Ingram, Battery Commander, 19th Regiment Royal Artillery (Scottish Gunners).