    Installation of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft display on traffic circle

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2025

    Video by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron working together with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft display on a traffic circle at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 22:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972582
    VIRIN: 250802-A-YG332-6063
    Filename: DOD_111208351
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft display on traffic circle, by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

