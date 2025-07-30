B-Roll of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron working together with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft display on a traffic circle at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 22:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972582
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-YG332-6063
|Filename:
|DOD_111208351
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Installation of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft display on traffic circle, by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
