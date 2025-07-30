New Zealand Infantry Platoon Arrival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972580" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An infantry platoon from the New Zealand Defense Force arrives at Osan Air Base on July 30th, 2025.

The Kiwi soldiers display their readiness to train with United States and Korean forces by performing their traditional 'Haka' dance upon arrival. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee)