    New Zealand Infantry Platoon Arrival

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    An infantry platoon from the New Zealand Defense Force arrives at Osan Air Base on July 30th, 2025.
    The Kiwi soldiers display their readiness to train with United States and Korean forces by performing their traditional 'Haka' dance upon arrival. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 20:14
    Location: KR

    United Nations Command
    New Zealand Defense Force

