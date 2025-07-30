U.S. Army troops of the 1st Mission Support Command conduct an island-to-island resupply from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas as part of Caribbean Thunder, at Camp Santiago in Puerto Rico, on August 3, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.
|08.03.2025
|08.03.2025 18:11
|B-Roll
|972574
|250803-A-RH313-7733
|DOD_111208018
|00:03:23
|PR
|3
|3
This work, Caribbean Thunder Island Resupply, by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
