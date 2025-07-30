Caribbean Thunder Island Resupply

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army troops of the 1st Mission Support Command conduct an island-to-island resupply from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas as part of Caribbean Thunder, at Camp Santiago in Puerto Rico, on August 3, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.