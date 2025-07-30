Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder Island Resupply

    PUERTO RICO

    08.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army troops of the 1st Mission Support Command conduct an island-to-island resupply from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas as part of Caribbean Thunder, at Camp Santiago in Puerto Rico, on August 3, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972574
    VIRIN: 250803-A-RH313-7733
    Filename: DOD_111208018
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: PR

    U.S. Army reserve
    USAF
    usarmy
    1st Mission Support Command
    700th Airlift Squadron
    caribbeanthunder

