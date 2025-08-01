Caribbean Thunder 2025 Maintenance Team Swap HMMWV Engine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Miguel Ortiz, senior maintenance supervisor with 1st Mission Support Command, leads a team of maintainers with both 1st MSC and 948th Transportation Battalion out of Washington, to install an engine into a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV, during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 3, 2025.



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.